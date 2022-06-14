VJ Chitra Murder Case: Madras HC Orders Her Father To Respond To Hemanth’s Petition

Madras High Court, on June 13, asked late Tamil actress VJ Chitra’s father to respond to a petition related to her murder case. The petition was filed by Chitra’s husband and main accused in the case Hemanth Ravi seeking to quash all charges against him.

VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel in Chennai on December 9, 2020. She had checked into her room at 1 am the previous night after finishing her shoot for a show of Vijay TV channel. Police in its investigation found it to be a suicide case but later Chitra’s husband Hemanth Ravi was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide based on the complaint of the parents of late actress.

In February of last year, Hemanth was granted conditional bail by Madurai court. In his bail plea, Hemnath maintained that he did not force Chitra to leave her acting career or cast doubt on her integrity.

Hemnath recently filed a petition in the Madras HC seeking an injunction against the charge sheet filed against him in the case. When the petition came up for hearing last time, the HC had issued a stay order into the police investigation. After the petition came up for hearing before Judge Satish Kumar, on June 13, Chitra’s father has been ordered to respond to the petition. The case has been adjourned till July 4.

Hemnath had previously stated that a key political leader with powerful connections was responsible for the death of his wife and also asked for police protection, claiming that his life was in danger from the very people responsible for his wife’s death. He also said that the sole reason that he is still alive is that he wants to prove his innocence to the world.

VJ Chitra rose to fame with her role in the Tamil soap opera Pandian Stores, and later made her debut in the film industry with Calls, which was released after her death in 2021.

