VJ Parvathy Wins Title of Zee Tamil reality Show Super Queen

Popular Tamil reality show Super Queen, featuring female celebrities, premiered on Zee Tamil in December last year and it has garnered a huge fan following. It became one of the most notable reality shows. The show has come to an end with VJ Parvathy emerging as the winner of the title for the first season. The grand finale of the show was held on May 15.

After becoming the winner of Super Queen, Parvathy said that she thought that it would be just a run off a mill reality show, thus making her reluctant to join the team initially. But she now feels that it was a lifetime experience, and it made her look back at her own life in a whole different way.

This show allowed her to recognise her true potential and work towards achieving it. She became more aware of her own personality and talents and could work towards perfecting them, revealed Parvathy.

Narrating her experience during the show she said that she was worried about how to prepare for the different challenges in the reality show. She also mentioned how the show helped her express her love, emotion and fashion sense.

“One day working as a nurse at a cancer institute was an unforgettable memory. At the end of the day, I was quite moved by the thought of the children who were cancer patients there. Not only me but everyone on the show had a new experience during the ‘Labor Round’. It’s not just a reality show, ” said Parvathy.

Every contestant was given a new task in the labour rounds. While some fed stray dogs, some had to be with children suffering from cancer, and some even picked up rags with municipality workers. The show featured around 10 female celebrities with actors Radha and Nakul as the judges.

