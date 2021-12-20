VJ Sunny Wins Bigg Boss Telugu 5, But Who are Other Winners and What They Do?

Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu came to an end on Sunday with VJ Sunny becoming the champion. He received a trophy, prize money of Rs 50 lakh, a bike, and a house worth Rs 25 lakh. Other finalists of this season –- Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra — stood as first and second runners-up of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The fifth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 5, 2021, and ended on December 19, 2021.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu aired in July 2017 on Star Maa. The show has played an important role in providing a platform for budding artists to showcase their talents and get appreciation. Bigg Boss Telugu always remains one of the most-watched reality shows by the Telugu audience whenever it airs on TV. The past winners of the Bigg Boss Telugu have now become household names.

As season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu has concluded, here is a look at past winners of the reality show.

Siva Balaji: Popular actor of Telugu Film Industry, Siva Balaji won the first season of Bigg Boss. He has also appeared in Tamil films. His popular films include Arya, Sankranti and Snehamera Jeevitam. He competed with 15 other housemates inside Bigg Boss house for 70 days and emerged victorious in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 which was hosted by Jr NTR.

Kaushal Manda: Telugu actor Kaushal Manda was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. He appeared in projects like Comedy Express, Anukokunda Oka Roju, and Raja Kumarudu. The second season of the show was hosted by Nani and it had 18 contestants.

Congratulations #Kaushal for winning #BiggBossTelugu2 .. Wishing you all the best for future endeavours 👍 pic.twitter.com/Yb2Is5mHSj— starmaa (@StarMaa) September 30, 2018

Rahul Sipligunj: A folk singer and music director, Rahul won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. He is known for his Hyderabadi Telugu style of singing. For the first time, Nagarjuna hosted the show which continued for 105 days. There were 17 contestants in the show.

Congratulations #RahulSipligunj for winning #BiggBossTelugu3 title. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours 👍#BB3TeluguFinale pic.twitter.com/jeFcJIJS5o— starmaa (@StarMaa) November 3, 2019

Abijeet Duddala: Actor in the Telugu film industry won the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. He made his debut with the film Life is Beautiful. He later acted in the web series Pelli Gola. The fourth season had 19 contestants and Nagarjuna hosted the show

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner Sunny started his career as the host of the TV show. Later, he worked with a lifestyle channel and finally became a VJ. He made his acting debut with the Kalyana Vaibhogam serial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.