Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Comedy Series Enjoys Renewed Popularity Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The comedy series ‘Servant of the People’ featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the Ukrainian President- is skyrocketing in popularity, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A former actor and comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral. The plot of the series then shows Goloborodko as he sets his aim about running the country while eschewing the perks of being a leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

‘Servant of the People’ was a hit in Ukraine and it ran for three seasons. The series was so popular it also had a spin-off movie. People have shown interest in the show since Zelenskyy became the face of Ukraine as the nation endures attacks from Russia.

Produced by Zelenskyy’s Studio Kvartel 95, the comedy series has been distributed by Eccho Rights since it launched. While talking about the increase in profit, the company’s managing partner, Nicola Söderlund, said sales have increased dramatically in the last few days, calling interest in the program “remarkable.”

“It’s quite an old show already. But, of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody,” he explained

As the comedy show’s popularity continues to rise, Channel 4 has announced it has the rights to ‘Servant of the People’ in the U.K. The channel has also informed about plans to broadcast an episode on Sunday, alongside a current affairs show about Zelenskyy. Eccho Rights also reported deals with MBC in the Middle East, Greece’s ANT 1 and PRO TV in Romania, as well as broadcasters in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia. It was not immediately clear who, if anyone, had U.S. rights.

“People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was. His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you’re a TV host, has helped him a lot becoming a politician,” said Söderlund.

Amid the Russia- Ukraine conflict, Zelenskyy’s profile has reached heights as he has appeared as a tireless advocate for Ukraine. Zelenskyy appears with countrymen and on near-constant video addresses. He had even turned down an offer to escape the country. He became a hero in people’s eyes when he pleaded for help on behalf of his country and its residents.

The distribution company, Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 Euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, which Söderlund says should offset the money they’ve made from selling the show. The company has also removed any Russian or Russian-produced TV shows from its catalogue.

A winner of many accolades, ‘Servant of the People’ bagged the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine. The comedy series was also honored with the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.

