Waada Hai: Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo’s New Video Encapsulates Essence of True Love

The much awaited music video of Arjun Kanugo’s latest composition Waada Hai, released today. The music video featuring Shehnaaz Gill has been beautifully presented, and will definitely stir the emotions in you.

The heartbreaking track reveals the take on relationships, love and marriage. The couple, essayed by Arjun and Shehnaaz is head-over-heels in love and will bring the mushy feeling in you with all the romance. However, the matters of marriage cast a spell of anxiety in one of them. The video encapsulates the essence of true love, and how it conquers and shines despite all the odds.

The entire video is captured aesthetically around a dreamy location and the chemistry between Arjun and Shehnaaz is refreshing to watch. The couple also reminisces their happy moments together during the course of separation and realise that they are meant to be together. The duo brings the pain of separation perfectly onscreen and will tug the string of your heart.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz took to her social media to announce the release of the song. She wrote, “ya waada hoga poora? #WaadaHai Out Now on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel - go watch now and give it all your love!”

The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and the music video of Waada Hai is directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah. Arjun has lent his voice and also composed the music of the track.

Just a day ahead of the song’s premier, a new video featuring Arjun and Shehnaaz made its way online. The two stars are seen sitting in a studio together in the uploaded video where they ecstatically mentioned a countdown for the video's release. They looked elated as they informed fans they could not wait to share their new music video.

Arjun recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. Carla is a South African model. She shared screen space with Telugu superstar, Akkineni Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu 2.