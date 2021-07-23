Wagle Ki Duniya's Guru Purnima Special Episode to Show Hilarious Father-daughter Conflict

The popular TV show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, starring Sumeet Raghavan will have a special episode on Guru Purnima where a hilarious conflict between his character Rajesh and his daugher Sakhi will be introduced. The sitcom is the reboot of the 1988 Doordarshan show by the same name which starred Anjan Srivastav, Bharti Achrekar in lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in one of its episodes.

In the Guru Purnima special episode, Rajesh Wagle will find out that his daughter Sakhi, played by Chinmayee Salvi, thinks of her friend Vivaan as her Guru as he has always stood by her and taught her the rights and wrongs in her life. A jealous Rajesh finds it difficult that her daughter chooses her friend over her father and gets hiccups which affect his work. He then announces that he will consider the person who finds a cure for his hiccup as his guru.

Talking about this hilarious plotline, Sumeet said, “Guru Purnima is a special day as we get a chance to thank our teachers, the people who taught us various things in our life. I am glad to be celebrating Guru Purnima this year on-screen as well. The upcoming track will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Rajesh tries to teach his daughter, Sakhi, the importance of Guru Purnima which will in turn help her change her opinion of her father that she had in mind. It is rare to see such heart-warming moments on-screen, I am sure the audience will enjoy watching the episode."

Chinmayee also spoke about the episode in a statement, saying, “This Guru Purnima, I would like to thank all those who have helped me grow in life, especially my father as I believe every daughter considers her father to be her first teacher and hero. In the upcoming episode, on Guru Purnima, Sakhi happens to choose Vivaan as her Guru and guide. On hearing the decision, Rajesh feels hurt and offended. Further, this track will showcase to the viewers the importance of a Guru in one’s life and much more. Stay tuned and keep showering your love and appreciation on us."

Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey also stars Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar and Sheehan Kapahi in pivotal roles. It airs on Sony SAB.

