Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen's Pictures of Holidaying in Andaman Islands are Retirement Goals

Popular veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen have been spotted holidaying in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Setting some massive friendship plus retirement goals, the pictures of the veteran beauties have gone viral.

Filmmaker Tanujj Garg gave the glimpse of the trio chilling on the beaches of the Andaman Islands. Dressed effortlessly cool, the actresses were seen ferrying on a boat in one of the pictures, while another showed Waheeda enthusiastically trying her hand on maneuvering the boat. Dressed in an ice-hued button-down paired with cool pair of denims, Waheeda stood in the centre with Asha lounging in red short kurta and black Capri on one side and Helen in a white and yellow laidback look on the other. The trio cheerfully posed for the camera.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, Tanujj compared the priceless friendship of the trio to the close bond showcased between the characters of the film Dil Chahta Hai. He wrote if ever the film will be remade, it must include “three grand dames”. He further wrote that seeing them making the most of their retirement years, filled with joy puts a smile on his face. He concluded by saying, “eventually what we’re left with when we’re old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates”.

The priceless pictures have gone viral with many from the industry swearing by their friendship and fans showering love. “I love this,” commented Sophie Chaudhary along with dropping a heart, while Divya Dutta responded, “Aww!!! Love Them”.

Whereas one fan wrote, “One of my favourite pics in a long long time. There is such joy and cheer and power in it’. “Retirement goals! La vie est belle!" another commented.

Earlier, former designer turned politician Shaina NC posted her picture posing with the yesteryears actresses on Instagram. Calling them “wonder women” of the film industry, she praised their timeless grace.

Most recently, Waheeda, Asha and Helen appeared on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 aired on Colors TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here