Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh Watch Manikarnika, Praise Kangana Ranaut for Fabulous Work
A special screening of Manikarnika was organised on Wednesday for Bollywood’s veteran actors.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has praised Kangana Ranaut for her performance and direction in her latest Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The epic drama features Ranaut in the titular role of the iconic freedom fighter.
“I am highly impressed by Kangana’s performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and beautiful.
“I am really happy and proud of her. God bless her and wishing her all the best,” Rehman, 80, said. She was shown the film Wednesday evening at a special screening, along with other yesteryear stars. “I called Kangana to show me this movie because I was very keen. I really liked the film. She has done a really good job—acting and directing.”
Veteran actor-director Asha Parekh, who was also present at the screening, lauded Ranaut for her work in the film. “I really liked it, she has done a great job and worked really hard. I hope the film runs for a very long time... She indeed looks like the Rani of Jhansi in the film,” Parekh, 76, said.
The film, however, has mired into a controversy over the direction credit between Krish and Ranaut. However, at the domestic box office, it has earned Rs 52.40 crore in the first five days.
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
