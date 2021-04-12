Waheeda Rehman, 83, Goes Snorkeling with Daughter Kashvi Rekhy At Havelock Island

Hindi cinema’s veteran actress Waheeda Rehman seems to be taking some adventurous outings with her daughter Kashvi Rekhy. The 83-year-old featured in her daughter’s latest Instagram post on Sunday where she was seen snorkeling along with Kashvi. The post has proven how Waheeda loves to go on adventures and is defying the age-related stereotypes.

In the Instagram post, Waheeda is seen holding hands of her daughter Kashvi underwater as the two snorkel at the Havelock islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Captioning the post, Kashvi wrote that she was snorkeling with mom and used the hashtag water babies. It seems the actress is making sure that she lives life to the fullest and does not let her age become a factor in enjoying the things that make her happy.

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “Ticking things of her bucketlist and how.Waheeda ji keeps us inspiring as always….(sic)”.

While another user wrote, “I’m so happy she finally ticked this off her bucket list!Age is just a number! You’re the best Waheedaji!” Commending Waheeda’s full of life spirit,another user commented, “Wow she is really something!!”

“Kudos to Waheeda ji.accomplished her dream to scuba dive at 83,”read another comment.

Sharing a wordplay inspired by the famous Mohammed Rafi song Khoya Khoya Chaand from Waheeda’s movie Kala Bazar, one user commented, “Dooba Dooba Chand."

On February 3, the actress turned 83 and to celebrate the occasion, she took a trip to Varanasi with her daughter. Kashvi shared a few pictures from the trip where Waheeda was seen taking a boat ride on the river Ganga. In another picture, Waheeda was also seen taking pictures of the holy city with her camera.

Captioning the post, Kashvi wrote that the two went to Banaras to ring in Waheeda’s 82nd birthday.

