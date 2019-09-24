Waheeda Rehman Reveals To Twinkle Khanna She Has Scuba Diving On Her Bucket List

Waheeda Rehman may have aged, but she is still young at heart. The 81-year-old ctress recently revealed to Twinkle Khanna in a special interview for Tweak India that scuba diving was a thing on her bucket list.

In the conversation, Twinkle expresses surprise at first when Waheeda reveals that scuba diving is something left on her bucket list to do. An unaltered Waheeda then asks, "Why not?" Twinkle was certainly taken aback but praised the laughs it out and gives a high five to the ageless beauty.

Waheeda Rehman's bucket list item SHOCKED @mrsfunnybones. We hope you're following @TweakIndia across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter as we gear up for our big launch on September 30! pic.twitter.com/bjYBPzzcul — Tweak India (@TweakIndia) September 23, 2019

Mrs Funnybones then took it to her Twitter to share the snippet and expressed her appreciation saying, "Love her spirit! We already have a young and able-bodied gentleman who has volunteered to take her underwater. I would not trust him on land though:) Homi get on with it:)."

Waheeda Rehman, who was last seen in the movie Vishwaroompam II (a Tamil-Hindi Bilingual movie), recently appeared on the show Superstar Singer, a singing reality show. She was joined with contemporary actors Asha Parekh and Dharmendra. The mini reunion of the actors brought nostalgia on stage as the trio shared anecdotes of the times they worked together.

It was an icing on the cake when Amitabh Bachchan also joined them, via a video call, and shared his first experience of working with Waheeda. "The first time I got an opportunity to work with her (was) in the movie Reshma Aur Shera. During the shoot, there was a sequence where Sunil Dutt and Waheeda ji had to sit barefoot in the desert where it was impossible to stand in the sand with our shoes, because of the high temperature. I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such an extreme conditions, and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji's juttis and ran towards her. I can't even express how special the moment is to me," he said.

