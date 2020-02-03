Waheeda Rehman To Be Conferred MP Govt's Kishore Kumar Samman
The award, which carries a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and citation, could not be given to Rehman during a function held in October last year as the actor was unwell.
Noted yesteryear actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the Madhya Pradesh government's National Kishore Kumar Samman on Tuesday, a state official said in Bhopal. The award, for the year 2018, will be given to Rehman at her Bandra residence in Mumbai by Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, the MP Public Relations Department official said.
Rehman, one of Hindi film industry's most successful leading ladies with a string of box office hits and several awards, will turn 82 on Monday. The award, which carries a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and citation, could not be given to Rehman during a function held in October last year as the actor was unwell, the official added.
The function was held on October 13 coinciding with the death anniversary of singing legend Kishore Kumar.
Kumar was born in the state's Khandwa district on August 4, 1929.
