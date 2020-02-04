Take the pledge to vote

Waheeda Rehman Turns 82, Fans Pour in Wishes

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and singer Anup Jalota were among the celebs who wished the veteran actress on her special day. Rehman is a recipient of Padma Bhushan and has won a National Award for her role in 'Reshma Aur Shera'.

IANS

February 4, 2020
Iconic Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman turned 82 on Monday, and fans and industry colleagues wished her on social media all through the day.

Veteran singer Anup Jalota greeted the legendary actress on her birthday and wrote: "Many Happy Returns of the day to the Most Graceful and Elegant of the entire Hindi Film Industry #WaheedaRehman. May God maintains your Beautiful Smile and bless you with Great Health."

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote: " A rocking birthday to #WaheedaRehman ji .. by far my favourite got know of her love for the wild .. here's wishing for a wildlife photography safari with her is someone listening."

A fan posted: "#WaheedaRehman My favorite actress, Waheeda ji is grace of God to Film World. She worked for Indian Culture and Customs. Guide is my favorite movie. Her dance on" Mose Chal kiye jaye Sanya Beiman " was amazing. HAPPY Birthday dear Waheeda ji. Long live healthy life."

Another fan wrote: "Happy birthday to #WaheedaRehman ji wishing her long life good health, #randeephuda sir your offer for wildlife Photography safari is welcome she will definitely enjoy it."

"Happy birthday Waheeda ji! Many more happy returns of the day! You are my mom's most favourite actress!" gushed a user.

Born on February 3 1938, in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, Rehman started her career with the 1955 Telugu film, "Rojulu Marayi". Her debut as a Bollywood heroine happened a year later in "CID", starring Dev Anand. The film was produced by Guru Dutt and directed by Raj Khosla. The film's music, composed by OP Nayyar, continues to be popular till date.

Rehman's notable performances in Bollywood include "Pyaasa" (1957), "Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Kala Bazar (1960), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), "Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam (1962), Bees Saal Baad (1962), "Guide" (1965), "Teesri Kasam" (1966), "Ram Aur Shyam" (1967), "Neel Kamal" (1968), "Baazi" (1968), "Khamoshi" (1969), "Prem Pujari" (1970), "Reshma Aur Shera" (1971), "Adalat" (1976), "Kabhi Kabhie" (1976) and "Trishul" (1978).

The versatile actress also worked in several critically acclaimed Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil films. Notably, she was Satyajit Ray's leading lady in his 1962 Bengali film, "Abhijan".

In 2011, Rehman became the recipient of Padma Bhushan. She won a National Award for her role in "Reshma Aur Shera", besides numerous popular awards.

