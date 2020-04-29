MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Wait for Me', Irrfan Khan Had Said in his Last Audio Message to His Audience

'Wait for Me', Irrfan Khan Had Said in his Last Audio Message to His Audience

In his last audio message to his audience, Irrfan Khan had urged everyone to watch his film Angrezi Medium and wait for him to be back.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
Share this:

One February 12 this year, Maddock Films, the producers of Angrezi Medium, had shared an audio message from Irrfan Khan. In the message, the actor had said that he wouldn't be able to promote the film due to his illness. He had said that the film is very close to his heart, and that the audience should watch it.

The bittersweet voice message played alongwith a slideshow of film stills featuring co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi & Kiku Sharda among others.

He said in the note, "Hello brothers and sisters. This is Irrfan. I'm here with you and yet I'm not. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body and we are having conversations with them... Whatever happens, you will get to know."


"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sounds good.. but when you actually get a handful of lemons it isn't that easy to make a lemonade. But what choice do we have other than to stay positive. In situations like these it's up to us to make lemonade," he says.

"Enjoy the trailer, and be kind to each other. And yes, wait for me," he had signed off.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres