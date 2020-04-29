'Wait for Me', Irrfan Khan Had Said in his Last Audio Message to His Audience

One February 12 this year, Maddock Films, the producers of Angrezi Medium, had shared an audio message from Irrfan Khan. In the message, the actor had said that he wouldn't be able to promote the film due to his illness. He had said that the film is very close to his heart, and that the audience should watch it.

The bittersweet voice message played alongwith a slideshow of film stills featuring co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi & Kiku Sharda among others.

He said in the note, "Hello brothers and sisters. This is Irrfan. I'm here with you and yet I'm not. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body and we are having conversations with them... Whatever happens, you will get to know."



"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sounds good.. but when you actually get a handful of lemons it isn't that easy to make a lemonade. But what choice do we have other than to stay positive. In situations like these it's up to us to make lemonade," he says.

"Enjoy the trailer, and be kind to each other. And yes, wait for me," he had signed off.

