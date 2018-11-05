English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996 with their hit song Wannabe, which went on to top charts in 37 countries.
A file photo of Spice Girls.
Loading...
Finally, the moment has come when Spice Girls will be reunited to perform after a gap of six long years. Spice Girls, on Twitter, have announced that sale of their concert tickets. As per the tweet, the tickets will be available from 10:30 am on Saturday, November 10.
The girl group is reportedly ready to embark on an eight-show stadium tour, according to insiders who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.
Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton are also set to reunite without Victoria Beckham on the Jonathan Ross show on November 11, according to Billboard.
However, Victoria has shown there's no hard feelings with her former bandmates, and even shared a shot cosying up to Mel C at the Global Gift Gala on Friday.
It will be their first tour since their 2007 Viva Forever reunion. The band last performed together at the opening ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.
The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996 with their hit song Wannabe, which went on to top charts in 37 countries and the group was also credited with the popularisation of the phrase "girl power", encouraging female empowerment.
Since splitting, the five women behind iconic songs such as Stop and Spice Up Your Life, have all gone on to successful business ventures.
Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am ✌🏻#GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/QmWrXOWLMd— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 5, 2018
The girl group is reportedly ready to embark on an eight-show stadium tour, according to insiders who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.
Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton are also set to reunite without Victoria Beckham on the Jonathan Ross show on November 11, according to Billboard.
However, Victoria has shown there's no hard feelings with her former bandmates, and even shared a shot cosying up to Mel C at the Global Gift Gala on Friday.
It will be their first tour since their 2007 Viva Forever reunion. The band last performed together at the opening ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.
The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996 with their hit song Wannabe, which went on to top charts in 37 countries and the group was also credited with the popularisation of the phrase "girl power", encouraging female empowerment.
Since splitting, the five women behind iconic songs such as Stop and Spice Up Your Life, have all gone on to successful business ventures.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...