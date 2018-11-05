GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday

The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996 with their hit song Wannabe, which went on to top charts in 37 countries.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 9:30 PM IST
A file photo of Spice Girls.
Finally, the moment has come when Spice Girls will be reunited to perform after a gap of six long years. Spice Girls, on Twitter, have announced that sale of their concert tickets. As per the tweet, the tickets will be available from 10:30 am on Saturday, November 10.




The girl group is reportedly ready to embark on an eight-show stadium tour, according to insiders who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton are also set to reunite without Victoria Beckham on the Jonathan Ross show on November 11, according to Billboard.

However, Victoria has shown there's no hard feelings with her former bandmates, and even shared a shot cosying up to Mel C at the Global Gift Gala on Friday.

It will be their first tour since their 2007 Viva Forever reunion. The band last performed together at the opening ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.

The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996 with their hit song Wannabe, which went on to top charts in 37 countries and the group was also credited with the popularisation of the phrase "girl power", encouraging female empowerment.

Since splitting, the five women behind iconic songs such as Stop and Spice Up Your Life, have all gone on to successful business ventures.
