Wait Over Fans. Trailer of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 will Drop On December 8

Wonder Woman 1984's trailer is scheduled to release on December 8 at the Comic-Con Experience in the presence of director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot.

News18.com

December 3, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Wait Over Fans. Trailer of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 will Drop On December 8
Image: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Instagram

Fans have been waiting for the release of the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot took to Twitter to hint that they might not have to wait very long for the trailer's release.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins had earlier announced that the film's trailer would be released at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil which she herself would be attending alongside Gal Gadot.

In the new Twitter video, Gadot stated that something exciting would be happening on Sunday. Knowing that the trailer is set to release on the same day has fans wondering if Gadot is referring to any other exciting new announcements.

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Chris Pine reprise his role as Steve Trevor. The character was seen dying in the first film and Jenkins hasn't shared any hints of how the character will return. The cast will also see new additions of Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann aka Cheetah. Despite the reputation of the character of Maxwell Lord as an antagonist, Wiig's character is expected to be the film's primary antagonist.

Gadot first joined the DCEU on a three-film contract which was later expanded following the success of Wonder Woman. In recent interviews, Jenkins stated that the next Wonder Woman film would possibly be closer to the present times than history. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.

