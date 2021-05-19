Waiting for Army of the Dead? Watch These Indian Zombie Stories First

The genre of zombie thrillers has been extensively explored in the West, but we feel a dearth of titles when we think of the same in Indian cinema. However, it will be unfair to say that there aren’t any. So, we have curated a list of good zombie productions in Indian cinema that you can binge on while waiting for Netflix’s Army of the Dead.

Go Goa Gone

As people start turning into zombies after consuming a drug, a group of friends along with a Russian mafia, must figure out a way for survival. One of the most popular ones in this list and probably the first name to come to mind, Go Goa Gone is directed by Raj and DK. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film opened to pretty good reviews and was a success at the box office.

Zombie Reddy

A zombie film based on the coronavirus pandemic might be the last thing someone wants to see right now, but the moments of humour and hilarity in this Telugu film makes it a good watch. It follows a game developer and his friends who attempt to escape from a zombie apocalypse in Rayalaseema. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Sajja Teja and Anandhi in pivotal roles.

Betaal

This is a zombie web series that also uses elements of mythology. Directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, and released by Netflix, the series revolves around a village which becomes a battleground between an undead East India Company officers and a squad of modern-day soldiers.

Rise of the Zombie

Not to be confused with the 2012 American film Rise of the Zombies, this film follows a heartbroken wildlife photographer who starts experiencing strange transformations as he gets completely immersed in his work. Directed by Luke Kenny and Devaki Singh, the film stars Luke Kenny, Kirti Kulhari and Ashwin Mushran.

Ghost Stories

The list would be incomplete without a nod to Dibakar Banerjee’s segment, the third story in the anthology film Ghost Stories. It follows a man who ends up in a small town only to find it empty and strange. The more he thinks about it, the more he gets into troubles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here