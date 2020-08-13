'Waiting for God’s Direction': Charu Asopa's Cryptic Response on Relationship Status with Rajeev Sen

Rumours of a rift in Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Previously, the couple had also unfollowed each other on social media. But days later, Rajeev had shared a screenshot of a video chat with his wife on his Instagram stories.

Recently TV actress Charu opened up about her ongoing equation with Rajeev in an interview with SpotboyE. She said, “Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions.”

On being asked if this means that the two of them have not decided on anything as yet, the actress replied, “Yes, you can say that.”

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in Goa on June 7, 2019 after dating for a period of four months.

Previously, the diva had claimed that Rajeev had moved out of their house in Mumbai days ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

Further, Rajeev too in the past had said that his wife is being ‘brainwashed’ by someone close to her. However, Charu refuted his allegation saying, “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions."