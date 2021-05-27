Waiting for Money Heist Final Season? Watch These Heist Movies First

The Spanish web series La casa de Papel or Money Heist became a popular watch last year when people were confined to their homes and turned towards films and series for a distraction from the pandemic. With its latest teaser of the final season, expectations are high from the group of robbers and their professor who was shown in a cliffhanger situation at the end of the previous season. So, while you are waiting to binge it once again, here is a list of some heist films that you can watch in anticipation.

Reservoir Dogs

Quentin Tarantino’s first feature film, Reservoir Dogs revolves around a group of thieves whose heist goes terribly wrong. Though the film focuses more on how they came together and the consequences of the failed heist than the actual heist, the film has all characteristics of a Tarantino film like neatly executed crime sequences, disrupted narratives and bloodbath on screen.

Logan Lucky

However dangerous and serious the job of a robbery might be, it is not necessary that all heist movies follow a similar tone. A heist comedy, Logan Lucky will raise your anxiety levels as you see the Logan family trying to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but it will also leave you in splits. Especially the scene where one of the characters have their prosthetic arm sucked into a giant machine. The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh and has an ensemble cast of Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Sebastian Stan, Katie Holmes, Seth MacFarlane, Hilary Swank and Katherine Waterston.

Snatch

Another heist comedy, the film revolves around several groups of people fighting for an expensive piece of a stolen diamond. It also has a subplot that deals with a boxing promoter trying to save himself from a ruthless gangster. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Jason Statham, Stephen Graham, Brad Pitt and Alan Ford.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Another Guy Ritchie directorial, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels stands out for its planning, execution and redemption. The film revolves around a man who loses money to a powerful crime lord and to pay him back, he and his friends decide to rob a local gang. With its fair share of violence and guns, and a splendid cast of Nick Moran, Jason Flemyng and Dexter Fletcher, the film is an enthralling watch.

Ocean’s 11

What happens when war veterans come together to plan an elaborate heist with military-level precision? You will find the answers in this 1960 classic film directed by Lewis Milestone that revolves around a Las Vegas heist planned by Danny Ocean (Frank Sinatra) along with his World War II comrades. The film has an ensemble cast of Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Lawford, Richard Conte and several other remarkable actors. The Ocean’s 11 film series (2001-2007) draws its inspiration from the former.

