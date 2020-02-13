'Waiting for You', Tweet Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor After Irrfan Says He's Unable to Promote Angrezi Medium

Ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan shared an emotional message on Twitter, where he revealed that he wouldn't be able to participate in the film's promotions due to health issues. The video featuring the touching voice of Irrfan was shared by the production house Maddock Films on Instagram. The actor himself posted the message on his official Twitter handle as well.

In his message, the actor expressed his desire to promote the film with the same passion the team had while creating it. He further addressed his fans and said that he believes the film will evoke emotions on all levels and hopes they enjoy the trailer and watch the film. Lastly, he concluded his message with an optimistic expression and said, "Wait for me."

The video has stills from the film showcasing Irrfan and also certain behind-the-scenes moments. Soon after the actor posted the message on Twitter, Bollywood stars started posting heartfelt messages for the 53-year-old actor, saying that they'll wait for him.

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe ,our faith ,in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience ! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions !We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can’t wait to watch you onscreen https://t.co/YojckA5skj — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 12, 2020

In 2018, Irrfan went overseas for treatment after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The trailer of Angrezi Medium released on February 13 and features Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia.

