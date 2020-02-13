Take the pledge to vote

'Waiting for You', Tweet Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor After Irrfan Says He's Unable to Promote Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan said he cannot promote his upcoming film because of ill health, but asked his fans and friends to wait for him. Many Bollywood actors tweeted back in response.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan shared an emotional message on Twitter, where he revealed that he wouldn't be able to participate in the film's promotions due to health issues. The video featuring the touching voice of Irrfan was shared by the production house Maddock Films on Instagram. The actor himself posted the message on his official Twitter handle as well.

In his message, the actor expressed his desire to promote the film with the same passion the team had while creating it. He further addressed his fans and said that he believes the film will evoke emotions on all levels and hopes they enjoy the trailer and watch the film. Lastly, he concluded his message with an optimistic expression and said, "Wait for me."

The video has stills from the film showcasing Irrfan and also certain behind-the-scenes moments. Soon after the actor posted the message on Twitter, Bollywood stars started posting heartfelt messages for the 53-year-old actor, saying that they'll wait for him.

In 2018, Irrfan went overseas for treatment after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The trailer of Angrezi Medium released on February 13 and features Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia.

