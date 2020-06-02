Wajid Khan Didn't Die Of Covid-19: Singer-composer Salim Merchant Slams 'False' Reports

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, passed away in the wee hours of Monday in a Mumbai hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42.

There were also reports of him succumbing to Covid-19. However, singer-composer Salim Merchant revealed that even though Wajid did contract coronavirus, he did not die due to it.

During his latest chat with Bombay Times, Salim said, “We all know that he was sick and unwell for a while now but still his demise was a complete shocker. Wajid did not die of COVID-19. There have been false news floating around since last night. It is very sad that his kidney infection got worse and it got the better of him ultimately. He had multiple problems, it went to his throat, he was a diabetic and he had other health problems too that he finally succumbed to.”

Salim also revealed that Wajid exerted himself a lot while working on the music of Dabangg 3 last year, which eventually took a toll on his health and led to a kidney infection.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Salim paid an emotional tribute to Wajid, whom he fondly remembered as "brother."

"Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan_live you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken."