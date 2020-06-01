Wajid Khan Dies At 42: The Composer's Long Association with Salman Khan

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo stepped into the Bollywood music industry in 1998 with Salman Khan's film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. For the film, he scored his very first music for 'Teri Jawani' along with Jatin Lalit and Himesh Reshammiya. The following year, he and his brother composed four more songs for the actor for his film Hello Brother and their collaboration only saw an uphill growth since then.

Their collaboration often resulted in foot-tapping numbers with upbeat music and fresh tunes and through the years, the music composer duo went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, No Problem, Ek Tha Tiger and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, PandeyJee Seeti, Mashallah and Do You Wanna Partner among others.

Wajid has always called Salman 'a musical superstar' and accredited the success of their collaboration to their mutual love and respect. "He is like an elder brother so automatically you have to give it your best," Wajid had said in an earlier interview.

Incidentally, Wajid's last scored song was also for Salman, which was released last week on Eid. Titled, Bhai Bhai, the song was a special gift for Bhai fans on the festival, echoing the message of brotherhood.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he also composed, a song, titled, Pyaar Karona, for the actor aiming to cheer up people amid the lockdown.

Wajid died in wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The singer-composer also had underlying kidney issues. He was 42.

