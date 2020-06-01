Wajid Khan of Music Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Dies at 42 Due to Coronavirus

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in wee hours on Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues.







"He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the musician had tested positive for COVID-19.







Music composer Salim Merchant, who first confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised recently at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.







"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.







A source close to the family also confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis.







"He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days," the source added.







The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.







Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like "Mera He Jalwa", "Fevicol Se" and for Akshay Kumar in "Chinta Ta Chita Chita" from the film "Rowdy Rathore", among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs "Pyaar Karona" and "Bhai Bhai", which the actor released on his YouTube channel.







Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar".







The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka", which was sung by Wajid.







Soon after the news of the composer's demise broke, many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pay tributes.

Condoling Wajid's demise, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence (sic)."

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Akshay Kumar remembered Wajid as ever-smiling and talented.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020





Actor Priyanka Chopra said she will always remember Wajid's smile.







"The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," she posted on Twitter.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020





Actor Parineeti Chopra said Wajid was one of the "nicest" men in the industry. "Always singing. All heart. Always positive. You will truly be missed Wajid bhai," she tweeted.

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020





Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his filmmaker-father David Dhawan with Wajid and remembered the musician as one of the most positive people in Bollywood.







"Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss you Wajid bhai thank you for the music," he wrote.

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020





Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani said he was "heartbroken" after hearing the news. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again," he wrote.

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan7 (in front, in the picture).



sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten. https://t.co/0v8lsgxVtM — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020





Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said he was still unable to come to terms with the news of Wajid's demise.







"Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajid bhai," he tweeted.

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020





Singer Javed Ali posted, "Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan. May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family."

Feeling Deeply Saddened after hearing shocking news of the sudden demise of Wajid Khan @wajidkhan7



May his Soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give strength to the family. @SajidMusicKhan#RestInPeaceWajidKhan #WajidKhan #Wajid #SajidWajid — Javed Ali (@javedali4u) May 31, 2020

Here are some other celebrity reactions to Wajid's untimely demise.

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

