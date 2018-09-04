Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Musical Duo Hospitalised After Complaints of Severe Chest Pain

Wajid Khan from the famous musical duo of Sajid- Wajid was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain last night.As per reports in Times of India, the music composer has an extreme arterial blockage. While one of his arteries had hundred percentage blockage, the other was 90 percent blocked. Given the circumstances, the doctors rushed for an immediate angioplasty.Though Wajid is said to be stable, further reports on his health are awaited. Wajid Khan is known for his popular songs with Salman Khan like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, and Partner, among others.While he is under observation in a Mumbai hospital, we hope for his speedy recovery.