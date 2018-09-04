English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Musical Duo Hospitalised After Complaints of Severe Chest Pain
Wajid Khan from the famous duo of Sajid- Wajid was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain last night.
Image: Facebook/ Sajid-Wajid
As per reports in Times of India, the music composer has an extreme arterial blockage. While one of his arteries had hundred percentage blockage, the other was 90 percent blocked. Given the circumstances, the doctors rushed for an immediate angioplasty.
Though Wajid is said to be stable, further reports on his health are awaited. Wajid Khan is known for his popular songs with Salman Khan like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, and Partner, among others.
While he is under observation in a Mumbai hospital, we hope for his speedy recovery.
