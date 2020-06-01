Wajid Khan Passes Away: 5 Hit Tracks He Lent His Voice to

Music composer and singer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, died in the early hours of Monday. The 42-year-old was admitted to Surana Hospital a few days back due to kidney infection. The news of his demise was confirmed by music composer Salim Merchant.

Expressing his condolences to the late composer, Salim tweeted, Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family.. Safe travels bro.. @wajidkhan7 you've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked & broken," wrote Salim.

Wajid also was a mentor of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012.

Apart from composing music, Wajid had recorded many of the hit songs in Bollywood. Let’s have a look at them:

Tajdar-e-Haram

The track is from the film Satyameva Jayate. The lyrics were written by Danish Sabri and music composition was by popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid. The movie features Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in lead roles.

Do you wanna partner

This foot tapping number became an instant hit soon after its release. The song featured Salman Khan and Govinda. The track is from the film Partner, directed by David Dhawan. Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta were also part of the project.

Tujhe Aksa Beach

Wajid had crooned a number of songs for Salman and this is one of them. The ultimate beach party anthem is from the film God Tussi Great Ho.

Mashallah

As the name suggests, everything about this song will make you go gaga. From Katrina’s moves to Salman’s attitude, the upbeat track from the film Ek Tha Tiger is all about love.