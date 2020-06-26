Wajid's Loss is Like Losing a Piece of My Heart, Says Brother Sajid Khan

Bollywood composer-singer Sajid Khan says losing his brother Wajid Khan was like losing a piece of his heart, adding that Wajid continues to live in everyone's hearts thanks to his art.

"This time has been extremely hard for us. Wajid was one of the most generous and kind individuals. One thing we will always remember is his laugh; his attitude towards life and the art is what gave soul to the music we made," Sajid said.

"It's like losing a piece of my heart but like I've said before, my brother is a legend and legends don't die," Sajid added.

Earlier this month, Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42.

Post his demise, he will be seen in the music reality show MX Player's Times Of Music, creating music with his brother. They recreate the popular song "Akele hain toh kya gham hai", which Anand-Milind composed for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in the show.

