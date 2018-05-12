English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler Up for Female-centered Black Panther Spin-off
The "Black Panther" comic book relaunch from Ta-Nehisi Coates and Brian Stelfreze was released in 2016.
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
Following the massive success of Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler says a spin off centering on the women of Wakanda will be a good idea.
"Oh man. That would be amazing if the opportunity came up. They did it in the comic-book version," Coogler said.
The Black Panther comic book relaunch from Ta-Nehisi Coates and Brian Stelfreze was released in 2016. It focused on the Dora Milaje, Wakanda's team of elite female fighters, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Roxane Gay, Yona Harvey, Alitha E. Martinez, and Afua Richardson Later, the World of Wakanda"series that focused on Ayo and Aneka came out. It saw two women falling in love while training to become Dora.
In addition, writer Nnedi Okorafor and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque are planning for the release of their latest comic titled Wakanda Forever: The Amazing Spider-Man. It is a team-up comic featuring the Dora and Marvel's Spider-Man. Coogler also talked about the importance of the women of Wakanda.
"I think you could argue they are more important. There's a whole section of the film where T'Challa is out of the movie and you're just following the women. That's one of my favorite parts of the movie when I watched it, and I didn't expect that. These actresses could easily carry their own movie," he said.
