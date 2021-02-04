'Walker', 'Riverdale', 'Flash' Among 12 Shows Renewed By The CW

Los Angeles: The CW has renewed a host of its shows, including an early season two pick up for Jared Padalecki-starrer “Walker”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network ordered five additional episodes for the first season of Walker, bringing the total count to 18 episodes.

The show, a reboot of Chuck Norris’ original series”Walker, Texas Ranger”, premiered on The CW on January 21 and soon became the network’s most-watched telecast since 2018. In addition to “Walker”, the list of shows confirmed to return includes “The Flash” (season eight), “Riverdale” (season six), DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” (season seven), “All American” (season four), “Charmed” (season four), “Legacies” (season four), “In the Dark” (season four), “Roswell, New Mexico” (season four), “Batwoman” (season three) “Nancy Drew” (season three) and “Dynasty” (season five).

The network also announced that “Superman & Lois”, which is set to debut on February 23, has received an order for two additional episodes, bringing its season one total to 15.