Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Walmart Apologises for Referring to Paul Walker's Tragic Car-crash Death in Tweet

Walmart shared a tweet on late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, which many thought was insensitive in the way it referred to the way he had died.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Walmart Apologises for Referring to Paul Walker's Tragic Car-crash Death in Tweet
Paul Walker in still from Fast and The Furious

Walmart apologised on Thursday after facing criticism for a joke about the late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013. The retail giant put out the tweet in poor judgement, PEOPLE.com reported quoting a company spokesperson. The company apologized to Walker’s family, friends and fans.

Walmart posted the tweet while responding to a user, who had shared a GIF of a car racing through traffic. The GIF was itself put out in a response to another tweet talking about Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls sold at the Walmart’s outlet.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Walmart made a comment on Walker, which many considered was done in bad faith. The tweet, captured by Business Insider, read, “Hey, Paul Walker, click it or ticket.”

Several netizens found the remark insensitive in view of the way Walker died. Although the line used by Walmart is a quote from the Comedy Central series Workaholics, one user wrote that it has not gone down well.

Walker died after the car he was travelling in crashed, bursting into flames. Walker was found dead along with his friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas in 2013.

The actor was a philanthropist and grabbed much praise and admiration for his role as Brian O'Conner in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Walker died just a few weeks after his daughter Meadow turned 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram