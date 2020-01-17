Walmart Apologises for Referring to Paul Walker's Tragic Car-crash Death in Tweet

Walmart apologised on Thursday after facing criticism for a joke about the late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013. The retail giant put out the tweet in poor judgement, PEOPLE.com reported quoting a company spokesperson. The company apologized to Walker’s family, friends and fans.

Walmart posted the tweet while responding to a user, who had shared a GIF of a car racing through traffic. The GIF was itself put out in a response to another tweet talking about Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls sold at the Walmart’s outlet.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Walmart made a comment on Walker, which many considered was done in bad faith. The tweet, captured by Business Insider, read, “Hey, Paul Walker, click it or ticket.”

Several netizens found the remark insensitive in view of the way Walker died. Although the line used by Walmart is a quote from the Comedy Central series Workaholics, one user wrote that it has not gone down well.

Walker died after the car he was travelling in crashed, bursting into flames. Walker was found dead along with his friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas in 2013.

The actor was a philanthropist and grabbed much praise and admiration for his role as Brian O'Conner in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Walker died just a few weeks after his daughter Meadow turned 15.

