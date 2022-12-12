Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi Introduces 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja As ACP Vikram Sagar In First Poster

After much anticipation and a lot of wait, the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer film Waltain Veerayya have finally unveiled Ravi Teja’s poster of the film, and it is all things interesting. Since the announcement of Ravi Teja’s cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, fans are eagerly waiting to know how he would look in the flick. Now, the makers have unveiled a powerful first look poster along with a teaser of Ravi Teja from Waltair Veerayya. It sees Ravi Teja as a cop- ACP Vikram Sagar.

The Rowdy Rathore actor looks powerful in the glimpse and his dialogue delivery makes it look more intense. Ravi Teja as ACP Vikram Sagar is going to steal the show with his mass appeal for sure.

The GodFather actor himself took to Twitter to introduce Ravi Teja’s poster on social media. He wrote,"His background - just hard-work His support - loving masses, Introducing Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl as #VikramSagarACP."

Check his tweet here:

The teaser and the first single created a huge buzz for the movie.

Previously, the makers posted a teaser of Ravi Teja’s character. The poster shows a man carrying an LPG cylinder with an axe. The actor’s face is not visible, as it appears to be a silhouette of sorts. The caption reads, “It’s time for the mass force, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s First Look Teaser from Waltair Veerayya on December 12 at 11.07 AM. Stay tuned!”

Speaking about Waltair Veerayya, it has completed its filming schedule except for two song sequences — for which Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, along with the team, have flown to Europe to shoot. The post-production of the film is going in full swing, as it is gearing up to hit the silver screens on this Sankranti.

The film is set for its theatrical release on January 13, 2023. It was officially announced by Chiranjeevi on Wednesday. The film will hit the theatres just the day after the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Notably, this film has also been backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It’s for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that two big star films are bankrolled by the same production house and are released around the same time.

Along with Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja, the film also has Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha in key roles.

