Waltair Veerayya Emerges As A Blockbuster In USA, Leaves Veera Simha Reddy Behind

On Sankranthi 2023, two big films, starring two top Tollywood stars, hit the theatres and are now locking horns at the box office in Telugu states. Despite receiving mixed reviews for their content and execution, both films continue to rule the roost. Chiranjeevi’s much anticipated KS Ravindra film, Waltair Veerayya, released on January 13 around the world and has reportedly grossed more than Rs 5 crore in Nizam alone. The multi-starrer action comedy film, which also stars Ravi Teja, has already earned more than $1 million in the United States.

On the first day of release, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya grossed significantly less than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the box office, raising questions about Chiranjeevi’s box-office appeal. Many questioned whether the veteran star had lost his ability to deliver at the ticket window.

Furthermore, industry insiders predicted that Balakrishna’s film would surpass the coveted $1 million mark ahead of Chiranjeevi’s. But everything changed dramatically after two days.

Waltair Veerayya is now on the verge of breaking even with the first weekend’s collections. In contrast, Balakrishna’s film will only cross the $1 million mark on Sunday. By the end of Saturday, Waltair Veerayya had earned $1.38 million.

It was expected to cross the $1.5 million mark by Sunday (break-even point). In other words, Waltair Veerayya was a huge success. On Saturday, it collected a whopping $398k. After the record-breaking premiere numbers, Veera Simha Reddy has shown signs of decline. It has earned $934,000 at the US box office so far.

