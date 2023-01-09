Waltair Veerayya Pre-release Event: Chiranjeevi Opens Up About Shruti Haasan’s Absence

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is all prepped for the release of his upcoming action comedy film Waltair Veerayya. The pre-release event of this K. S. Ravindra directorial was held at the Andhra University Of Engineering’s ground on January 9. The venue was changed from RK Beach to AU ground after the police denied permission on conducting the event at the former location.

Although the film’s entire team was present at the pre-release event, Waltair Veerayya’s lead female actress, Shruti Haasan, skipped it owing to ill health. While addressing the audience at the occasion, Chiranjeevi spoke about Shruti’s absence from the pre-release ceremony, in addition to lauding her for her performance in the movie.

The 67-year-old sarcastically asked the actress, on camera, to name the food she consumed during the Ongole festival when she attended the pre-release event of her other film, Veera Simha Reddy. Chiranjeevi seemed to indicate that the Tollywood diva might have fallen ill after having a particular dish on the said occasion. He joked that someone must have threatened the actress from coming to Waltair Veerayya’s pre-release event following which she was unable to join the film’s team.

On a serious note, the Godfather actor revealed that his Waltair Veerayya co-star was unwell. He further stated that Shruti had even undergone a COVID-19 test, adding that he wishes the diva a speedy recovery. Dropping plaudits for her excellent performance, Chiranjeevi disclosed that while shooting for the romantic Sridevi Chiranjeevi song, Shruti did a commendable job even when she was shivering from the cold, wearing just a saree.

Chiranjeevi was all praises for Shruti’s dedication, expressing that the actress gave an impressive performance while dancing in the cold, snowy weather. In a now-disappeared Instagram story, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress revealed being unable to attend the pre-release event.

She wrote, “I’m so heartbroken that I’m not attending the grand launch today for Waltair Veerayya due to my ill health. I’ve been super unwell and just couldn’t make it today… It’s been an absolute honour working with Chiranjeevi Garu on this film. Wishing our entire team a successful launch and so sad I’m missing it.”

Waltair Veerayya is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, the film also stars Ravi Teja, Catherine Tresa, and Bobby Simha in crucial roles. Waltair Veerayya is slated to hit the theatres on January 13.

