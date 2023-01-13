Waltair Veerayya Review: Chiranjeevi-Starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Twitterati

Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, premiered in theatres today, January 13. The action comedy, directed by KS Ravindra, also stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. As the much-awaited Telugu film finally debuted on the big screen, early reviews of this Chiranjeevi-starrer have now started pouring in on Twitter. Based on the initial reception, Waltair Veerayya has received a mixed reaction from Twitterati.

Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review:

Waltair Veerayya has been released as a Sankranthi 2023 gift for Chiranjeevi fans. The film locked horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu in the Telugu-speaking states. While Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s performances in the film have been lauded by the audience, its screenplay has been lambasted by many in their reviews. The veteran actor’s comic timing in Waltair Veerayya also managed to win viewers’ hearts.

“WaltairVeerayya Scenes between Chiru and Raviteja in the second half are a treat to watch on screen, and Megastar’s comedy timing is terrific. Perfect Mass Entertainer for this Sankranti. A SMASHING HIT, to put it short. WINNER,” shared one user.

Another posted a video from a cinema hall and tweeted, “Veerayya No Boss No Mass only Loss#WaltairVeerayya #WaltairVeerayyaUSA.”

A fan shared a detailed review of the film and tweeted, “#WaltairVeerayya The first half Done To good excellent…#PoonakaaluLoading Bosssss is back…Interval bang.. masterpiece music @ThisIsDSP on Duty…@KChiruTweets@PK_Addicts.”

Along with sharing a picture of Chiranjeevi from the film, one individual wrote in their review, “1/5 too worst #WaltairVeerayya.” In the shared image, Chiranjeevi is seen lying on a hospital bed, with his left hand tied to the bed.

On the other hand, a Chiranjeevi fan called the Bobby directorial a blockbuster. He tweeted, “Just done with 1st half.!! Emanna movie na.. super gripping.. vintage boss in dance (including steps), comedy (laddu) what not.!! Supero super.. blockbuster on the way.. #WaltairVeerayya #BlockBusterWaltairVeerayya #PoonakaaluLoading.”

In Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi plays a local don whose power is threatened by the arrival of Ravi Teja’s character, ACP Vikram Sagar. The Tollywood film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Arthur A Wilson and Niranjan Devaramane, respectively.

