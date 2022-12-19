Waltair Veerayya Song Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi: Megastar, Shruti Haasan Do Romantic Dance In Snow

Chiranjeevi starrer mass action drama Waltair Veerayya is one of the most awaited upcoming films of the South Megastar. As the film is set to release early next year, the makers are amping up the excitement of the fans by releasing catchy songs. Following that trajectory, as part of their promotions, the latest song ‘Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’ has been unveiled on Monday.

The music videos show glimpses of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan shaking their legs in the snow-capped mountains of the Alps accompanied by a host of dancers matching their dance steps. The romantic dance number sees the duo grooving to the peppy beats of the track. To the surprise of the fans, one of the segments of the lyric music video also showed Chiranjeevi doing his iconic mouth organ step. Written and composed by the acclaimed music composer Devi Sri Prasad, the song has been sung by Sameera Bharadwaj and Jaspreet Jasz and choreographed by Sekhar Master.

Reacting to the song, one of the fans commented, “Truly Megastar! Nobody can touch his image!" Another one wrote, “67 years old and still nobody can match his energy!" Someone also stated, “Megastar’s charisma is unmatchable!" Another one said, “What a grace! No one can match him in the past, present and Future!"

The action-comedy film Waltair Veerayya is helmed by. S. Ravindra and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan, the film will also feature Ravi Teja, Bobby Simha and Catherine Tresa in supporting roles. Prior to ‘Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’s song, the makers had released A party anthem named Boss Party which showed the veteran actor dancing to the folk beats.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Mohan Raja’s political-action-thriller Godfather. The film was an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. On the other hand, Shruti Hassan’s last film Laabam starred Vijay Sethupathi in an action-drama. However, the film couldn’t perform at the Box Office and was even panned by the critics.

