Waluscha De Sousa Joins Maniesh Paul as Co-host of Nach Baliye 9

Waluscha De Sousa will co-host 'Nach Baliye 9' with Maniesh Paul. Sousa even shared glimpses of her performance on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Waluscha De Sousa Joins Maniesh Paul as Co-host of Nach Baliye 9
Image of Waluscha De Sousa, courtesy of Instagram
Model Waluscha De Sousa is all set to co-host Nach Baliye 9 with Maniesh Paul. Sousa took to her Instagram account with the announcement and emphasised the opportunity was a big deal for her, while adding her excitement to be part of the show produced by Salman Khan and judged by ace choreographer Ahmed Khan and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

The actress-model made a grand entry with a dance performance in a pink shimmery dress, flaunting her sizzling dance moves. Sousa even shared glimpses of her performance on her Instagram handle.

Sousa wrote, "Extremely excited to join the @starplus family on this epic show #nachbaliye9 . Can't wait to host alongside @manieshpaul .. (Always been a huge fan!) Lots of laughter, fun & dance.. Let the journey begin (sic)" and accompanied the message with several heart-shaped emojis. See Sousa's post here:

This year's Nach Baliye has a new concept, in the sense that ex-couples will also participate as contestant pairs. The show will also have Urvashi Dholakia, Shraddha Arya, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Singh, Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni, Natasha Stankovic and others as contestants.

