Waluscha De Sousa on Being Roped in for Indian Adaptation of Revenge: Was a Huge Fan of the Original

After Tanaav, the Indian adaptation of the globally popular Israeli action thriller series Fauda, actor Waluscha De Sousa will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of American drama series Revenge. The adaptation, also titled Revenge, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Taher Shabbir and producer Ashutosh Shah’s banner Rat Films.

Waluscha, a fan of the original, is exhilarated to be a part of its adaptation. Talking about it, she shares, “I am elated to be part of this Indian adaptation. The successful show aired a while ago and I was a huge fan, I remember binge-watching it. When I was approached to be a part of the remake, I was supremely excited.”

She adds, “I remember the original story like it was yesterday. I hope that the Indian audience loves this adaptation too since it has a fantastic gripping plot.”

Revenge is directed by filmmaker Ruchi Narain, who had earlier directed the Netflix original film Guilty starring Kiara Advani. Thrilled to be directed by a female director, Waluscha says, “This is the first time that I am being directed by a female director, and it’s a great empowering feeling. Ruchi is such a lovely person to work with. Needless to say, she’s a super director whose outing with Guilty was applauded by all. She managed to get a solid performance out of Kiara and I am hoping that she pushes the envelope with me too. I have immense faith in her as a director.”

Waluscha, who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Escapye Live, is happy that she’s getting to play different roles. Without divulging details about her character in Revenge, she says, “All I can say is that I am yet again set to play a role that is very different than my other shows — Crackdown season one and two, Escaype Live and Tanaav, the Indian adaption of Fauda. As an actor, it is so fulfilling to be able to portray so many different characters and not be confined to stereotypes. I can’t wait to see Revenge come together and bring it to the audiences.”

The original series was headlined by actors Madeleine Stowe and Emily VanCamp and ran for four years from 2011 to 2015. Inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo, the story revolves around Amanda (played by Emily) as she avenges her father, who was jailed for a crime he did not commit, by bringing the real perpetrators to justice. ​

