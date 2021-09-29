Wamiqa Gabbi: This is the First Time I will be Celebrating My Birthday Alone

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in the web series Grahan, turns 28 today. The actress will have a working birthday this year, but she is excited to start her birthday on a silent note and spend time with her 5 dogs and enjoy a painting session. Ask her about her birthday plans, and she says, “I am working the whole day, but I am going to celebrate my birthday with my 5 dogs and I have told my friends to not come to my house with any surprises or cakes. This is the first time I will be celebrating my birthday alone and that too voluntarily.”

Wamiqa shares that it has been quite some time since she last celebrated her birthday with her family due to work commitments. If she was not working, she would have been in Chandigarh now with her family. Recollecting her birthdays back home, she says, “Like people have their childhood memories captured in videos or pictures, I only have my birthday party pictures and videos. We used to have celebrations in our backyard every year. And I have some really good memories.”

About her best birthday memory, she adds, “Last year, I was shooting for Grahan and I was upset that I couldn’t celebrate my birthday with my family. So, I called my brother and told him that ‘I am coming home in a few weeks, and I want you to throw me a surprise birthday party’. And to my surprise, he actually planned a really cool birthday party.”

Speaking about the best gift she has received so far, she shares that it is something she has gifted herself three years back. “I got myself a MacBook Pro and other Apple accessories with my own money and that has been the most special birthday gift for me. I spent a bomb on it,” she laughs.

On the work front, Wamiqa has a number of projects lined up, and she shares that she wants to do a south Indian film once she wraps her current schedule in the coming months. “The first thing I am going to do, after I finish my current commitments, is to sign a south Indian film. I am just excited to work in the south Indian film industry because I really enjoy working there,” she concludes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here