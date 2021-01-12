WandaVision Early Review: Marvel's Miniseries Impresses Fans for Its Fresh Approach

Known for their action-packed blockbuster superhero movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now going to come out with their first miniseries on Disney+ called WandaVision.

MCU describes it as a fusion of classic television in which two Avengers – Wanda Maximoff and Vision – who are two super-powered beings, live idealized suburban lives and begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision. Other supporting actors in the series are Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Teyonah Parris.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman and written by Jac Shaeffer and will be released this week on January 15, 2021.

Fans have shared their excitement for the upcoming series on social media as they gear up to watch their favourite characters make a comeback too for nine episodes.

We’re just 4 days away and I still can’t believe we’ll be getting 9 episodes of #WandaVision seeing Wanda do all sort of things like WE WILL BE STREAMING pic.twitter.com/bt6naIZ8wY — Ren ʬ⁸⁴ | 3 days to WandaVision (@wandasflash) January 11, 2021

In the virtual press conference of WandaVision, actor Paul described the series as being different from the usual superhero movies. He said that most often these movies are dominated by testosterone, but WandaVision, on the contrary, is dominated by estrogen, and the pay off at the end because of that, the Battle Royal is just fantastic.

“Often these movies are dominated by testosterone, and this one is definitely dominated by estrogen, and the pay off at the end because of that- the Battle Royal is just so fantastic.”Paul Bettany teases what appears to be #WandaVision’s big final battle. pic.twitter.com/uAShYuiSmD — alias (@itsjustanx) January 12, 2021

A user called WandaVision as funny, clever, creepy, and above all, sort of tragic. He also said that the series is going to expand MCU into genres that it has never gone before. In the following tweet, he also mentioned that the series has also drawn inspiration from Vision and Scarlet Witch story lines and moments from the comics.

I love Wanda's story from the comics, and I'm really happy to see this series take inspiration from some of those iconic Vision and Scarlet Witch story lines and moments.Plus, the cast is having so much fun in the first three episodes, it was a blast to watch! pic.twitter.com/0nrCnIp1Iw — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) January 9, 2021

Another MCU fan said that the show is weird in a good way. He also wrote that Marvel is dedicated to creating parodies of classic sitcoms through the upcoming series.

Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way).Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back!Can’t wait to see how this show sets up Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/nR6rTShfOY — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 9, 2021

WandaVision is also described as, unlike anything Marvel has created before and the miniseries proves that Marvel is committed to the sitcom structure of storytelling which pays off and builds a mystery.

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough.It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk - but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

Are you excited to watch Marvel's upcoming miniseries WandaVision?