WandaVision Early Review: Marvel's Miniseries Impresses Fans for Its Fresh Approach

3-MIN READ

'WandaVision' official poster

Known for their action-packed blockbuster superhero movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now going to come out with their first miniseries on Disney+ called WandaVision.

MCU describes it as a fusion of classic television in which two Avengers – Wanda Maximoff and Vision – who are two super-powered beings, live idealized suburban lives and begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision. Other supporting actors in the series are Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Teyonah Parris.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman and written by Jac Shaeffer and will be released this week on January 15, 2021.

Read: 5 MCU Films to Watch Ahead of WandaVision

Fans have shared their excitement for the upcoming series on social media as they gear up to watch their favourite characters make a comeback too for nine episodes.

In the virtual press conference of WandaVision, actor Paul described the series as being different from the usual superhero movies. He said that most often these movies are dominated by testosterone, but WandaVision, on the contrary, is dominated by estrogen, and the pay off at the end because of that, the Battle Royal is just fantastic.

A user called WandaVision as funny, clever, creepy, and above all, sort of tragic. He also said that the series is going to expand MCU into genres that it has never gone before. In the following tweet, he also mentioned that the series has also drawn inspiration from Vision and Scarlet Witch story lines and moments from the comics.

Another MCU fan said that the show is weird in a good way. He also wrote that Marvel is dedicated to creating parodies of classic sitcoms through the upcoming series.

WandaVision is also described as, unlike anything Marvel has created before and the miniseries proves that Marvel is committed to the sitcom structure of storytelling which pays off and builds a mystery.

Are you excited to watch Marvel's upcoming miniseries WandaVision?


