WandaVision Episode 4: You Can't Overlook These Fan Theories

The first show of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, WandaVision, has left fans scrambling to make sense of the mysterious events happening in the quaint little town of Westview. On Friday, the fourth episode of the show was dropped and even though it gave some clarity, it left a lot more mysteries for fans.

Before we proceed, it is important to note that this article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

The opening shot of WandaVision episode 4 starts with a bang. It shows Monica Rambeu, played by Teyonah Parris, who was 'dusted' due to Thanos' snap, coming back to life after Avengers: Engame. We also get to know what happens to her mother Monica (Lashana Lynch).

We know Monica as Geraldine in WandaVision, and in this episode we find that she has been sucked into the alternate reality. Yes, episode 4 confirms the biggest fan-theory. We find out that Wanda has really created an alternate reality to cope up with her trauma, so that she can live peacefully with Vision and her twins.

There are several other fascinating fan-theories that demand your attention. Here are the best ones:

Wanda will bring Mutants to MCU

Fans of Marvel comics know that in 2019, a historic Disney-Fox merger happened which has now made it possible for X-Men to appear in the MCU. For context, Wanda and her twin Quicksilver are mutants. Since Marvel Studios did not have the rights to the mutant characters in X-Men, their stories were completely changed in Age of Ultron. However, after the merger and the announcement of Deadpool being a part of the MCU, it is only a matter of time for other mutants to join the club.

Now, fans have theorised that Wanda's warped reality experiment will have disastrous results and might even cause mutation in human beings.

Wanda's neighbour Agnes is Agatha Harkness

Katherine Hahn, who plays Wanda's nosy neighbour Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, a mentor to Wanda in the comics. Agatha is a witch extraordinaire, who trains and then gets killed by Scarlett Witch. Fans have spotted Agnes wearing the same type of brooch as Harkness. Agnes' pet bunny is also named Mr. Scratch, which might be code for Agatha Harkness' son Nicholas Scratch. The trailer also shows Agnes dressing as a witch during the Halloween episode.

Several clues to Mephisto

While talking about bunnies, we must address the theory that mega-villain Mephisto will be making an appearance in WandaVision. Mephisto is one of the most dangerous villains to have fought Wanda, and he is literally the devil incarnate. He is the reason behind the death of Wanda's twins. He is highly likely to appear in the show.

One of Mephisto's powers is shape-shifting into animals. In the first three episodes we see lobsters, a rabbit and a stork. The first two are delivered to Wanda by Agnes. The stork, however, leaves a red smoke when it disappears. Red is the colour of Mephisto.

Fans have also theorised that Agnes' mysterious husband Ralph might actually be Mephisto. This links back to our previous theory, even though Agnes might be a friend to Wanda now, we don't know if she will remain so in the future episodes.

Quicksilver will appear soon

When fans say Quicksilver will appear in the MCU, they mean either Aaron Taylor Johnson's version who appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron or Evan Peters' version in X-Men. This is because of multiple reasons.

First, in episode 3, Wanda talks about her twin Pietro. His name has been referenced by Wanda for the first time since Ultron, and knowing MCU, it might be because they are teasing a possible cameo by the actor! Johnson had previously talked about being open to return in the MCU. Also in Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye was supposed to time travel and save Pietro from death, in one of the scripts. Will this be the occasion?

On the other hand, if you do a simple Google search for WandaVision cast, you will see Evan Peters' name there. Fans are speculating that he will play Wanda's son Speed in the show, thereby bringing Mutants to the MCU.

Vision is alive in an alternate universe

Marvel has formally announced that WandaVision will lead to Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness and that Scarlett Witch will appear in the film. Fans have theorised that not only is Wanda the cause of the said "madness" in the Multiverse, she will also be the villain in the film.

Fans are certain that Wanda will seek out Vision, who is alive in another universe. Her powers will lead to chaos in not just create havoc in Earth-199999 (MCU Earth), but various other universes as well. The only Avenger powerful enough will be Doctor Strange, who might also make an appearance in WandaVision.

If what fans have speculated is right, then WandaVision is heavily inspired from the 2005 comic book House of M where Wanda warps the entire reality. Going by that theory, it will be interesting to see what Wanda does next in the show, and how her story will go beyond Westview!