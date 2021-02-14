'WandaVision' Just Introduced Us to MCU's First Gay Character and Set up Young Avengers

The Marvel Studios' first miniseries WandaVision has been both experimental and fun for watchers. From its sitcom like setting to the treatment, the show has won praises from fans.

Now, the sixth episode of WandaVision, which just aired, has introduced MCU's first gay character in Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy (Julian Hilliard). Billy aka Wiccan is one half of Marvel's most prominent gay couple in the comics. Ever since the grown-up version of Billy made his debut, he's been romantically entangled with another teen superhero called Teddy Altman, otherwise known as Hulkling, reports a website.

Critics have long praised the way Billy and Teddy's relationship has been portrayed, and in 2020, they became the first two heroes to share a same-sex marriage in Marvel Comics.

Meanwhile, Marvel expands its superhero umbrella for newer and more gender fluid characters in the coming time.

On the other hand, Billy and his brother Tommy aka Speed's entry in WandaVision also sets up the team of Young Avengers. It comprises characters we've already seen like Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye and Ant-Man's daughter, Stature (Kathryn Newton). Kevin Feige has teased that this group will play a key role in Marvel's Phase 4, and we wouldn't be surprised if older versions of Billy and Tommy help found the team after WandaVision.

The new mini series, WandaVision has already lined up some interesting developments for the MCU. How excited are you?