WandaVision Review: Weird, Goofy, Hilarious and Amazing

WandaVision

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn

Director: Matt Shakman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, ever since its inception, has taken pride in its ability to adapt and evolve. The films have constantly entertained and the characters in the universe have never taken themselves too seriously. However, we have never seen the studios let loose this much, not even when they made Thor: Ragnarok. And we are really glad that they did!

With WandaVision, Marvel takes its usual, albeit mega-successful, tropes and breaks them down bit by bit. It then presents you something so unique and memorable, you wish they would have made this show much sooner. WandaVision is a treat for people who find comfort in television and movies as it is a perfect homage to the two mediums. It is styled on classic American sitcoms that many people find comfort in, and at the same time, retains its silver screen-worthy elements. If watching a half-hourly show a week on an OTT platform gives you the same amount of serotonin as watching an Avengers: Endgame in the theaters, it means Marvel has won.

We would like to write that WandaVision picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but in all honesty, we don't know. Wanda and Vision are a married couple in the quaint town of Westview. However, as much as they try to fit in with the 'normal' people of the town, they realise something isn't quite right.

What I love about the show is how it makes you want to believe what the protagonist is believing. You know from the start that it is an augmented reality that Wanda has created to cope with her trauma, but you really want to believe in the happily ever after she is so desperately trying to get. You want to believe that Vision is alive and they are both living in marital bliss across changing eras. It is a love story and you want to believe in the love.

With MCU's new venture of giving these characters their long-standing dues in the form of web shows, we get to see the actors going all-out in their performances. Elizabeth Olsen is a delight in the show. She has had to navigate so much of physical comedy, without once appearing cringey. Both she and Paul Bettany have given their MCU-best performances in the show. It is especially amazing to see the hitherto stoic Vision become the base of jokes.

In a nutshell, WandaVision is hilarious. It is so goofy and so weird, it is exactly the kind of content we need after a particularly grim time. It is quite nice to know that the show is how we will enter MCU Phase 4 as it is a perfect example of a new beginning. With WandaVision, Marvel Studios has taken a calculated risk that definitely seems to pay off.

Rating: 4/5