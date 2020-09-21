WandaVision Teaser: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Make an Unconventional Couple in Marvel Studios' Series

Marvel Studios has launched an official teaser trailer and a first look poster of upcoming superhero series WandaVision, based on Marvel characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The limited series will be airing on Disney+ and a release date will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, a small teaser clip of the upcoming, highly anticipated Marvel Studios project WandaVision was also launched. It opens with the characters finding themselves in 1950s sitcom set up and play the roles of traditional husband and wife before their worlds merge with the present. The series is reportedly set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but it is unclear how Vision comes back to life after being finished off in Avengers: Infinity War by Thanos.

An official WandaVision poster was also launched with lead characters featuring on it.

#WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GtlzbAaKUX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 21, 2020

There’s still no release date for WandaVision, but according to a previous announcement from Disney, the series will premiere before the end of 2020. The series supposedly sets up events that will lead into the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch, which will have Elizabeth in a co-starring role.