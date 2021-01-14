WandaVision: Will the New Marvel Series Utilise Wanda's Power to the Maximum?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally be entering Phase 4 with the new series WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The duo will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch and Vision. The show pays tribute to classic American sitcoms and will see the characters living in a quaint little town of Westworld till all hell breaks loose.

Both Vision and Wanda have been regulars in the MCU since they first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Both the characters are also known for being some of the strongest superheroes of MCU. Vision was created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to save the earth from Ultron. He derived his power from the Mind Stone, for which he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. He was also 'worthy' of wielding the Mjolnir. Long story short, Vision is extremely powerful.

But we will talk about Wanda here. In the Marvel comics, Scarlett Witch is the daughter of Magneto. However, in MCU, which did not have the rights to the X-Men character till 2019, Scarlett Witch and her twin Quicksilver were Sokovian orphans who were experimented on by Hydra.

Scarlett Witch is arguably one of the strongest Avengers. In MCU itself, there have been many scenes which hold a testament to the fact. In Age of Ultron (2015), Wanda single-handedly fights off thousands of Ultron Sentries. In Avengers: Infinity War, she kills Proxima Midnight, the powerful general of Thanos. She also destroys the Mind Stone, while simultaneously holding off Thanos with one hand.

In Avengers: Endgame, after the dusted-off Avengers join the fight, Wanda almost kills Thanos. He has to order a nuclear attack on his own troops to save his life. She, along with Captain Marvel, destroys more than half of the villain's troops. The scene in which Wanda tells Thanos, "You took everything from me," will forever be iconic.

Still, Wanda has been quite under-utilised if you consider the full range of her powers. She is touted to be one of the strongest superhero of MCU with power ranging from Psionic Energy Manipulation, Reality Warping, emotional and mental manipulation, Telekinesis, Disintegration and many more sources.

She also has the ability to not only change reality in her mind but the actual reality. This was the storyline of the 2005 comic House of M Vol 11, where Wanda changes the reality of the universe after facing a mental breakdown.

In WandaVision, we see the couple living in an augmented an alternate reality after losing Vision to Thanos. However, it is yet to see how Wanda's powers will affect the Earth-199999, where the MCU is based in.

Whether or not we see the full extent of Wanda's powers as in the comics in WandaVision, it is still an amazing initiative by the Marvel Studios as it means that we will finally get to see more of our favourite superheroes, who didn't have their standalone movies.

WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India. The show also stars Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris in pivotal role.