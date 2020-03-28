MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Wanderlust? Deepika Padukone has the Perfect Weekend Travel Idea During Coronavirus Lockdown

Deepika Padukone

Finding it difficult to stay indoors during coronavirus lockdown? Well, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has a weekend travel idea you need.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, being lockdown for 21 days seems like the best option. However, many are finding it difficult to stay indoors. Actress Deepika Padukone has the perfect solution for it.

The actress, on Friday, shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to 'travel' amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas... #travel #home" The picture is a layout of an apartment," Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The meme has a photo of a house floor plan. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So relatable." Another one commented: "hahaha. we all are doing the same."

Ever since self-isolating due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Deepika has been posting pictures and videos of different activities she is doing at home and captioning it as, "Season 1:Episode 1. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Since the first post in the series, Deepika has shared glimpses of organising her cupboard, work-outs, eating healthy and even gorging on dessert.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in "'83".

