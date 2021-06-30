Want a Jawline Like Tiger Shroff? Actor Has a Tip

Tiger Shroff took to social media to conduct an Ask Me Anything session with the fans. He also unleashed his humourous side as he replied with wit to some of the questions.

One of the fans asked him, “Want a jawline like you. Give some tip." Tiger replied, “"Chingum kha bhai (eat chewing gum bro)."

Another user asked him to make his debut in Hollywood. Tiger chose to give him an apt response. “Bhai aap ke debut film ke baad (I will make my Hollywood debut after your film debut)," Tiger wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger has some promising action projects coming in the future. He will be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. During the virtual session with his fans, Tiger also updated them that he will start shooting for Heropanti 2 in Mumbai from Wednesday. The film has already completed one of the schedules earlier this year but did not resume shoot due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Keeping in mind the present government rules, I am going to shoot the film in small schedules so that after every fourth day the unit is tested before the next schedule starts,” director Ahmed Khan revealed about Heropanti 2 as per ETimes.

Ahmed further shared, “We have to avoid crowding on sets, therefore, will not be shooting action scenes but will be canning small sequences which includes shots in a house and also some quick takes in an embassy.”

