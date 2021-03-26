WATCH: Malaika Arora Teaches 3 Simple Exercises To Have Sculpted Abs Like Her

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and abs and people go crazy thinking how the actress managed to get such a good body. Trying to inspire and motivate people to exercise, the actress has shared three simple abs exercises with her fans, doing which they can get perfect body like her.

The actress on Friday, March 26 took to her Instagram account to share a small video comprising three abs exercises that can help people achieve sculpted body in just 14 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Sharing the clipping, Malaika wrote that one can follow these exercises from the comfort of their home and has asked her fans to follow the same for 2 weeks and let her know the results. She even revealed the secret behind a good workout and said that it should be fun doing it. She added that she enjoys her workout as it not only makes her feel healthier, but happier.

In the footage, the actress can be seen wearing a grey halter-neck sports bra,paired with matching Yoga pants. Her hairs were tied in a bun.

With a fan following of 12.5 million on her Instagram account, the actor keeps on sharing her yoga asanas and pictures with her followers. From the posts shared by her, we can say that the ‘Chaiyya- Chaiyya’ girl loves exercising and doing yoga to stay healthy. She even shares the benefits and steps of asanas to inspire her fans to exercise as well.

Here are some of the posts shared by her doing exercises on her social networking site:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The diva has been in news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She was even recently spotted partying with Karan Johar and Arjun. While talking about her work, she was last seen as a judge on a television reality show India’s Best Danceralong with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Malaika was also spotted in a Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. However, she had only a special appearance in the show.