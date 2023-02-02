Popular Marathi celebrity couple Abhijeet Khandkekar and Sukhada Khankekar celebrated 10 years of togetherness on Wednesday. The lovebirds shared two sunkissed selfies of themselves from a winter vacation. In the pictures, the Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actor was seen wearing a cherry red hooded jacket and sporting grey sunglasses, complementing his look. On the other hand, Sukhada Khandkekar opted for a blue top over a black hooded jacket. The couple posed in all smiles for the selfie. Captioning the post, Sukhada wrote, “Just 10 years! I want more of this Abhijeet Khandkekar (with a kiss mark emoji). Happy Anniversary to us…"

As soon as they shared the post, industry friends and fans congratulated them and flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, actress Shreya Bugde Sheth wrote, “Happy anniversary Sukhada Khandkekar and Abhijeet Khandkekar (with red heart emoticons)," while actress Shrutii Marrathe commented, “Happy anniversary Abhi and Sukhi." Actor Gaurav Amlani also wrote, “Happy Anniversary to one of the most beautiful couples I know. May you always keep smiling like this…love you both," while Model Kanan A Malhotra commented, “Congratulations guys."

Celebrating her special day, earlier this year, Sukhada shared a throwback picture of herself with her husband Abhijeet Khandkekar from her wedding on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, she wrote a long heartfelt note which read, “Happy 9th to you my better half… Abhijeet Khandkekar. In numerology, the number nine represents completion, as it’s the last of the single-digit numbers and the highest in value. It symbolically represents a culmination of wisdom and experience and buzzes with the energy of both endings and new beginnings. I am resonating with all of this! Relishing the ending and am super excited for the new beginnings. Love you, Abhi! Love us!

Talking about the two, Abhijeet and Sukhada have always proved that their love story is straight out of a fairytale. They frequently share mushy pictures on their social media handles and wow fans with their chemistry.

Abhijeet Khandkekar and Sukhada Khandkekar married on February 1, 2013, after dating for a few years. The couple had a lavish traditional wedding in the presence of their family and friends.

