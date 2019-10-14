Want People to Find Hero in Me, Says Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chturvedi says that for him, being in the limelight and maintaining the hype of getting clicked every now and then is not his thing.
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram
For actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, the flawless portrayal of MC Sher in his debut movie Gully Boy turned out to be a big success. Gully Boy is also India's official entry in the Foreign Language category. However, the actor says he wants a normal life and extract better performance rather than just being clicked around.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, "For me, it has never been about being in the limelight or maintain the hype by getting clicked every now and then. I want to lead a normal life as that would help extract better performances," he said.
Siddhant had maintained a diary of his character MC Sher where he put his personal inputs on reactions to scenes and his own rap lines to get in the character. He also made a few notes public, but with a reason. "Some of them are on my Instagram handle. I’ve created a thought sharing-process which is better than just sharing pictures without context. I want to try and make things creative for my followers too," he said.
He believes, "I never try to be the hero; I want people to find hero in me."
Talking about his future projects, he has already started a film with a big production house. "I started filming a comedy some days ago, my character has five to six different looks an there is a bit of action too," Siddhant said without divulging any further details.
Apart from it, he has also signed a two-hero action film and a comedy with slight over-the-top, new-age humour.
