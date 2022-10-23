Want Perfect Body Like Birthday Girl Malaika Arora? These Are Actress' Fitness Secrets!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MALAIKA ARORA: Malaika Arora is ageing like wine and only getting better with time. A social media connoisseur, Malaika regularly takes to the photo-sharing app to share her fashion experiments, fitness routines, and nutrition hacks with her 16.5 million followers. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star’s enviably varied fitness regime serves as inspiration for many as she often shares the different kinds of exercises she does, sometimes alone, and sometimes at the gym. A yoga fan too, Malaika never fails to highlight the benefits of practising Surya namaskars and eating healthy.

As such, take a look at the secrets behind Malaika’s impossibly toned physique here. Read on to know more.

Pick a partner

There is no better way to bond with your partner than doing complex movements and exercises together. And Malaika Arora, following this mantra, does her fitness regime with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. They help each other push their limits and enjoy a dynamic dose of energy while working out together.

Follow a balanced workout session

Malaika Arora believes in doing a sweat session throughout the week as it has multiple benefits and targets each body part to help it grow, strengthen, and tone. Following a balanced workout session stimulates the growth of different muscle groups and improves body fitness and efficiency. She always promotes homemade food and regular physical activity; and rustles up interesting and healthy recipes to eat at home.

Drink plenty of water

Do you want to achieve skin as glowing as the fitness enthusiast? Drink lots of water. While Malaika believes in healthy eating and follows a disciplined diet, she always ensures that she is sufficiently hydrated. In an interview with the Times of India, Malaika said: “It is necessary to keep a track of what you eat, but at the same time, one should never restrict the body from anything. I eat everything healthy and homemade and consume abundant water to detox my body.”

Enjoy your cheat days

While being consistent with your fitness routine is the ideal way to go, it is necessary for you to take cheat days as well. It will ensure that your body is rested and replenished so that you can reach your fitness goals and approach them with new rigour. When asked by TOI if she has cheat days, the star empathically replied with a “Yes!”. In the post above, Malaika is seen enjoying a brunch date with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

Engage in activities such as swimming, pilates, etc

While Malaika is an avid Pilates practitioner, she loves her swim days too. If you are not too fond of the gym, seek inspiration from the fit star and hit the waves as soon as you can.

