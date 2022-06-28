'Want The Story To Continue': KGF Director Prashanth Neel on 3rd Part of Franchise

Director Prashanth Neel, globally known for his KGF films, recently opened up about the third part of the franchise, which has left the fans excited. Speaking to the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, the director said, “KGF Chapter 3 is possible. Cinema is the major force behind the success of KGF2. People have accepted the KGF world.

“Many have fallen in love with these cinematic characters. Thus, we want the story to continue. But when? We don’t know, but we are going to keep it going.”

Neel also added that the third part has been in consideration for a long time but the team is now focusing on taking a big break after the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2.

Last month, Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of KGF, confirmed the project in an interview. He said that the third part in the franchise will go on floors later in October this year and it is expected to hit theatres in 2024.

Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, the film broke several records at the worldwide box office. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film is a sequel to the 2018 movie, KGF: Chapter 1.

Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography while Ravi Basrur has composed soundtracks for the film.

KGF: Chapter 2’s plot follows the story of Rocky (played by Yash), who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against enemies and government officials at the same time while coming to terms with his past.

In addition to Yash, the film has Srinidhi Shetty opposite the lead actor, playing the female lead role. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and Eshwari Rao, among others in pivotal roles.

