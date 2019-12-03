Want to be a Well-rounded Film Person Like Ajay Devgn, Says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his next release Panipat, says that he draws inspiration from Ajay Devgn and aspires to become like him one day.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “I want to be a well-rounded film person like Ajay Devgn. He quietly directs and produces films, acts in them and also has a VFX company. He has built all this while battling the highs and lows in his career."

Undoubtedly, Ajay stands out as one of the most talented and successful actors Bollywood industry has. While he has several movies and productions to his credit, the actor keeps his social media profile low key and is among the few who don’t go around blowing their own trumpets.

In the same interview, he also talked about how he saw the highs and lows of his career in a short span after his debut. “Ishaqzaade and Aurangzeb released within a span of 12 months, so I saw both the highs and lows of an actor’s life in the first year of my career. Eventually nobody is above failure, it’s how you react to and survive the low phase, which defines you as a star, an actor and a human being. One needs to take responsibility for failure, own up to the fact that audience did not like the film. I will never disrespect any film I have done, but I hope to align with the audience’s choice.”

Not taking the failures to his heart, the actor said, “Two bad Fridays can’t define who I am, there’s more to me than that.”

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat. Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt also star in the lead and will be playing pivotal roles in the movie which releases on December 6, 2019.

