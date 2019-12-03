Want to be a Well-rounded Film Person Like Ajay Devgn, Says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in 'Panipat', also featuring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The movie which releases on December 6, 2019.
Arjun Kapoor shows his inked finger after casting vote during Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his next release Panipat, says that he draws inspiration from Ajay Devgn and aspires to become like him one day.
Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “I want to be a well-rounded film person like Ajay Devgn. He quietly directs and produces films, acts in them and also has a VFX company. He has built all this while battling the highs and lows in his career."
Undoubtedly, Ajay stands out as one of the most talented and successful actors Bollywood industry has. While he has several movies and productions to his credit, the actor keeps his social media profile low key and is among the few who don’t go around blowing their own trumpets.
In the same interview, he also talked about how he saw the highs and lows of his career in a short span after his debut. “Ishaqzaade and Aurangzeb released within a span of 12 months, so I saw both the highs and lows of an actor’s life in the first year of my career. Eventually nobody is above failure, it’s how you react to and survive the low phase, which defines you as a star, an actor and a human being. One needs to take responsibility for failure, own up to the fact that audience did not like the film. I will never disrespect any film I have done, but I hope to align with the audience’s choice.”
Not taking the failures to his heart, the actor said, “Two bad Fridays can’t define who I am, there’s more to me than that.”
Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat. Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt also star in the lead and will be playing pivotal roles in the movie which releases on December 6, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Lawmakers, Turning India Into Lynchistan Won’t Stop Rapes, Nor Will Caging Women
- Yearender 2019: Bollywood Biopics and Patriotic Movies at an All-time High
- Martin Scorsese Does Not Want People to Watch The Irishman on Phone
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise